Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

