Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $500.37. 597,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.