Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

NYSE BX opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

