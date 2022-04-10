Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,248. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

