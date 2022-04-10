Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

