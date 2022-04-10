Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 7,028 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

