Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 339 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG traded down $45.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,167.42. 301,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,248. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,355.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

