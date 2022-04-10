Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 428,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

