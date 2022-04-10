Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

