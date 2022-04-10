Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $429,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.68. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

