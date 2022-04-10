Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.21 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399,920 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 30,240,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,907,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

