Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $28,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. 169,119 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

