Fifth Third Bancorp Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

