Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $397.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

