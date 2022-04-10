Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

