Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

