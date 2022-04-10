Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 851 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $219.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

