Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 734 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

