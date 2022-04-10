Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 54 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 26,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 230,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

MCO stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

