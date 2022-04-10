Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,044 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $32,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $9.72 on Friday, hitting $254.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

