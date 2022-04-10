Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.