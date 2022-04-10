Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

