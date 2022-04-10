FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $9,623.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00264129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001522 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

