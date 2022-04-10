FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

