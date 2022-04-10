FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.