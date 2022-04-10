FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $141.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.