FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $359.60 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

