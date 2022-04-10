FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,711 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $118,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

