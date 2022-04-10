FDx Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

