FDx Advisors Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

