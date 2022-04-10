FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

