FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

BGNE opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

