FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $263.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average is $341.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

