FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,300.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,355.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

