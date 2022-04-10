Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

