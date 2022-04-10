Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Critical Comparison

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.01 million 9.53 $13.16 million $0.25 30.00 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 76.58 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.64%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 19.34% 6.01% 4.90% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Indonesia Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

