FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.53.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,504,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.