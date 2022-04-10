Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

