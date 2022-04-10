Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,216 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,371,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,226,000 after buying an additional 109,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

