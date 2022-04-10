Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

HST stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 5,806,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,528. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

