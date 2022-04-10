Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.11. 7,424,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

