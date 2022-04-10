Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $31.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.49. 18,294,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,097,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $918.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $968.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

