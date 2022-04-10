Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 184 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 6,182,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,993. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

