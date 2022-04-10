EUNO Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $214.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00318078 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,505,600,383 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.