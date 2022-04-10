Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Etsy stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,388,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

