Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,039. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

