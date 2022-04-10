Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Etsy worth $287,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

