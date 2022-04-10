ETHPad (ETHPAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $264,704.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.13 or 0.07600414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.53 or 0.99769503 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.

ETHPad Coin Trading



