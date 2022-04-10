Erin C. Mcglaughlin Purchases 407 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.30 on Friday. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in York Water during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in York Water by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in York Water by 191.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

