Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $95.50 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of EQR opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

